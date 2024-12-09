UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 18,179 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 202,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,179 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $9,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $984,000. M&G PLC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,173,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,784,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 47.4% during the second quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 51,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 16,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 49.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 13,787 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CORT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $38.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $80,031.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,494 shares in the company, valued at $481,779.68. This represents a 14.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $131,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,548. 20.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CORT stock opened at $60.78 on Monday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.28.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $182.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Further Reading

