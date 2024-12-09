UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 24,067 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,067 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.11% of Alamos Gold worth $9,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Alamos Gold by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,585,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,003,000 after buying an additional 4,521,282 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,374,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,153 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,554,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,662,000 after acquiring an additional 891,255 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 79.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,859,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 31.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,373,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on AGI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

Alamos Gold Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $19.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.15. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $21.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.31.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $360.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Further Reading

