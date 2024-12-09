UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Trims Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,451,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 82,240 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.23% of Hecla Mining worth $9,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 261.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 102,392 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 313.6% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 17.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,219,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,863,000 after buying an additional 1,196,515 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hecla Mining news, VP Kurt Allen sold 108,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $735,303.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,949. The trade was a 38.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HL opened at $5.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -138.00 and a beta of 1.92. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $7.68.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $245.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.03 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0138 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

HL has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial lowered Hecla Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

