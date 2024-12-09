UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Raised to $16.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

UiPath Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $14.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average is $12.73. UiPath has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -92.56 and a beta of 0.94.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $575,388.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 849,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,498.19. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,180,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in UiPath by 554.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,026,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,539,000 after buying an additional 3,411,562 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in UiPath by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 10,894,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,449,000 after buying an additional 1,559,500 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,071,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

