Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,639 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $13,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HTLF Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 21,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $50.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.60. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

