Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 13,411 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 140.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,411 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1,728.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $35.79 on Monday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.09 and a 52-week high of $41.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average is $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 149.49%.

STAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

