Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 5,050 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 301.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,725 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,722,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 33.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 648,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,882,000 after buying an additional 162,722 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,813,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,466,000 after acquiring an additional 126,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 25.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,278,000 after acquiring an additional 120,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 492,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,719,000 after acquiring an additional 111,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CVLT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.25.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $175.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 0.61. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.33 and a twelve month high of $178.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.70.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $233.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $251,127.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,335,924.23. The trade was a 1.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $212,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,577.50. This trade represents a 17.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,530 shares of company stock worth $2,244,755 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

