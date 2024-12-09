Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Holdings in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in GeneDx were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WGS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GeneDx by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after buying an additional 28,678 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in GeneDx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,575,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in GeneDx during the second quarter worth about $1,137,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in GeneDx during the second quarter worth about $991,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on GeneDx from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on GeneDx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

GeneDx stock opened at $77.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.40. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $89.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.85.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 31.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $143,456.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,426 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,371.60. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder School Of Medicine At Mo Icahn sold 865,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $64,935,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,866,833 shares in the company, valued at $215,012,475. The trade was a 23.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,104,576 shares of company stock worth $81,841,883 over the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

