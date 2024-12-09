Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 12,925 Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Core Scientific were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,185,000. Highland Peak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 37.9% during the third quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 413,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 113,584 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,383,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth $21,973,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Core Scientific by 22.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,616,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,177,000 after acquiring an additional 300,942 shares during the period.

Core Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CORZ opened at $16.99 on Monday. Core Scientific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion and a PE ratio of -3.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CORZ. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Core Scientific from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CORZ

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $427,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,661,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,411,205.40. This trade represents a 1.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yadin Rozov sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $1,901,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,278.29. This trade represents a 23.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Core Scientific

(Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.