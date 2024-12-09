Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 55,877 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of RPC worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get RPC alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in RPC by 540.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 256.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in RPC in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in RPC by 38.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RES. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on RPC from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

RPC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $5.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.61. RPC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.33.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $337.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.33 million. RPC had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About RPC

(Free Report)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.