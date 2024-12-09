Verition Fund Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 255.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,637 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTDR. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Frontdoor by 15.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Frontdoor by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Frontdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 110,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period.

Frontdoor Price Performance

Shares of FTDR opened at $58.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.26. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $60.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.33. Frontdoor had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 132.99%. The business had revenue of $540.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Frontdoor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Frontdoor from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

