Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $951,000 in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 21,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Harrow in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Harrow by 21.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harrow during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Harrow by 2,730.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Harrow in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Harrow stock opened at $39.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.83 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.09 and a 200-day moving average of $35.49. Harrow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $59.23.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Harrow from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Harrow from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Harrow from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Harrow Company Profile

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

