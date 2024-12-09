Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,877 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AWI stock opened at $157.78 on Monday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.93 and a 12-month high of $164.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.54 and a 200-day moving average of $129.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $386.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.308 dividend. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AWI shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on AWI

About Armstrong World Industries

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.