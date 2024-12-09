Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 7,505 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,505 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPT. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 42.7% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.50.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of CPT stock opened at $121.90 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $90.50 and a 52 week high of $127.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.68 and its 200-day moving average is $116.84.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.38%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.