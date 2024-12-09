Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth $139,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 43.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 851.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Trading Down 1.1 %

MBUU stock opened at $43.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.16. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $56.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.16. Malibu Boats had a positive return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MBUU shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson cut Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Malibu Boats to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats Profile

(Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.