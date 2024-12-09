Verition Fund Management LLC Trims Holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.05% of H&E Equipment Services worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 688.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 18,215 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $545,000. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $59.99 on Monday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $66.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.84.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $384.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.18 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 25.46%. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HEES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H&E Equipment Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HEES

H&E Equipment Services Profile

(Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.