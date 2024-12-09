Verition Fund Management LLC Trims Holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEESFree Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.05% of H&E Equipment Services worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 688.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 18,215 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $545,000. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $59.99 on Monday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $66.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.84.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEESGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $384.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.18 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 25.46%. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HEES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H&E Equipment Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

