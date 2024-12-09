Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Anywhere Real Estate at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 3.5% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 106,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 185,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 86.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HOUS opened at $4.81 on Monday. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $535.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37.

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. Anywhere Real Estate’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

