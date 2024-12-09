Walleye Capital LLC Buys 16,843 Shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,843 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Algoma Steel Group worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 831.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 28,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 25,330 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the third quarter worth $36,008,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the third quarter valued at $1,879,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,298,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,309,000 after buying an additional 80,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASTL opened at $10.15 on Monday. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average of $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

Algoma Steel Group Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is -15.75%.

(Free Report)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Featured Articles

