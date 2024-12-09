Walleye Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) by 97.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,184 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Nuvation Bio worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuvation Bio by 913.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NUVB. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Nuvation Bio from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

Insider Transactions at Nuvation Bio

In other Nuvation Bio news, Director Robert Mashal bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUVB opened at $2.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $959.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $4.16.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

