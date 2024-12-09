Walleye Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 50.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SON. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 13,464.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,980,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,698 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter valued at $24,994,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,029,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,223,000 after acquiring an additional 344,658 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,631,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,465,000 after acquiring an additional 261,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 555,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,179,000 after acquiring an additional 248,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $51.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.28. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $48.22 and a 12 month high of $61.73.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 71.48%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sonoco Products from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

