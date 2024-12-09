Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 60.6% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 384.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Wingstop in the second quarter valued at about $62,000.

Wingstop Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WING opened at $340.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.15, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.78. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.60 and a 1 year high of $433.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $354.08 and a 200-day moving average of $378.71.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.09). Wingstop had a net margin of 17.05% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

Wingstop announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Wingstop from $450.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark upgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.74.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

