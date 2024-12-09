Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 3,004 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 46.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 13.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,570,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,719,000 after purchasing an additional 181,194 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 10.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,523,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,059,000 after purchasing an additional 141,319 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 56.2% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,080,000 after purchasing an additional 392,483 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 12.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,002,000 after purchasing an additional 120,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 29.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 534,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,854,000 after purchasing an additional 120,845 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alkami Technology Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Alkami Technology stock opened at $40.40 on Monday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -85.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALKT. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alkami Technology

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Atlantic L.P. General sold 2,500,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,055,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,564,337.50. The trade was a 16.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 17,807 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $683,254.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 353,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,576,879.17. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,322,426 shares of company stock valued at $244,011,320. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.