Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires Shares of 10,059 Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RBRK. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Rubrik during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,523,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,418,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubrik during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,359,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rubrik in the second quarter worth $32,888,000. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rubrik in the third quarter valued at $23,527,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Rubrik from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Rubrik from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Rubrik from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.59.

Shares of RBRK opened at $64.63 on Monday. Rubrik, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $72.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.65 and a 200 day moving average of $36.20.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $204.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.58 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ravi Mhatre sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $481,017.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 51,924 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $1,630,932.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 493,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,437.60. This trade represents a 9.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 574,912 shares of company stock valued at $22,673,114 over the last ninety days.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

