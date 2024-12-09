Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Asana were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Asana by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Asana by 2.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 34,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Asana in the second quarter worth approximately $803,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 48.3% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 2.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Asana from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Asana from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Asana from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Asana from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

ASAN opened at $22.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.22. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $22.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 9,308 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $111,602.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 375,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,499,966.90. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 29,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $357,385.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 761,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,125,445.12. The trade was a 3.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,092 shares of company stock worth $527,668 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

