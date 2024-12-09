Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 65,327 Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) by 798.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,327 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Altus Power were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMPS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Altus Power by 7.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altus Power by 8.6% in the third quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 65,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Altus Power by 24.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altus Power by 14.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 72,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altus Power Stock Performance

NYSE AMPS opened at $4.00 on Monday. Altus Power, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $7.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $643.20 million, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altus Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Altus Power in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Altus Power from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Altus Power

Altus Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.