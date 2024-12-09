Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $187,000 Stock Holdings in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Liquidia were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Liquidia alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the third quarter worth $100,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Liquidia by 38,400.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Liquidia during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its holdings in Liquidia by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA opened at $11.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.29. Liquidia Co. has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $16.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LQDA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liquidia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LQDA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 2,576 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $28,619.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 486,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,993.28. This trade represents a 0.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Saggar sold 2,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $28,265.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,349.83. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,007 shares of company stock valued at $245,780. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liquidia Profile

(Free Report)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.