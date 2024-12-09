Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $238,000 Stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 83.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,542 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,515,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 170,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 78,921 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 32,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 13,485 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $8.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $745.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.71. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $394.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.24 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.