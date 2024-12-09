Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $270,000 Position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BrightView were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,140,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,772,000 after buying an additional 695,987 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightView during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,086,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,592,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightView during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,857,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 632,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,954,000 after buying an additional 379,916 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BV stock opened at $17.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $18.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.13.

BrightView ( NYSE:BV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $728.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.01 million. BrightView had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Mark Gottsegen sold 29,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $476,307.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,685.24. The trade was a 22.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BrightView from $11.30 to $12.90 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BrightView in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of BrightView in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. William Blair raised shares of BrightView from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BrightView from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

