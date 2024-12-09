Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $347,000 Stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2,894.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,228,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,531 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 248.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 706,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 503,378 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the third quarter worth $3,442,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the second quarter valued at $1,582,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3,308.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 310,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pitney Bowes news, EVP Lauren Freemen-Bosworth sold 42,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $343,540.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,551.68. This represents a 69.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Evans bought 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $226,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

PBI opened at $7.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.97. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $8.80.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $499.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is presently -9.17%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

