Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,983 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 38.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 32,158 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 292.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 61,444 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 5.6% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 365,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,143,000 after buying an additional 19,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 10,450.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

NX opened at $29.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.11. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $280.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.00 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

