Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 11,534 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,534 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth $38,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

CLNE stock opened at $2.77 on Monday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $4.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $618.98 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

Read Our Latest Report on CLNE

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.