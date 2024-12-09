Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases New Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 36,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 18,401 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the second quarter worth about $159,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,259,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.95 per share, with a total value of $31,418,512.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 108,719,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,541,245.60. This trade represents a 1.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 2,646,761 shares of company stock valued at $65,952,329 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SIRI shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered Sirius XM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.96.

Sirius XM Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $28.31 on Monday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $57.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.63. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.03%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

