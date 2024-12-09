Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 84.0% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after buying an additional 657,465 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 2,902.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 402,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 388,891 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $730,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Ready Capital by 1,115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 168,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 154,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $1,005,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ready Capital stock opened at $7.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Ready Capital Co. has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $11.67. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.53%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is -142.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RC shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Ready Capital from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ready Capital from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

