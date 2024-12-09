Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ODP were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of ODP by 81.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of ODP by 170.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of ODP by 88.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ODP during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of ODP by 227.8% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ODP. StockNews.com raised ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on ODP from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of ODP stock opened at $25.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.77. The company has a market cap of $781.01 million, a P/E ratio of -28.49, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The ODP Co. has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $58.98.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.89). ODP had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. ODP’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

