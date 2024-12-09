Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Takes Position in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Get Reddit alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDDT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Reddit by 302.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,157,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,428,000 after buying an additional 9,139,196 shares during the period. VY Capital Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Reddit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $474,403,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Reddit by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,663,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,288,000 after purchasing an additional 153,282 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Reddit by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 847,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,174,000 after purchasing an additional 457,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Reddit by 147.4% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 742,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,416,000 after purchasing an additional 442,145 shares during the period.

Reddit Price Performance

Reddit stock opened at $162.76 on Monday. Reddit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $163.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.74.

Insider Activity

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.61 million. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 40.54% and a negative net margin of 47.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Reddit, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reddit news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $3,250,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,542,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,275,129.57. This trade represents a 3.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 18,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $2,704,885.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,214,850.06. This represents a 11.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,644 shares of company stock valued at $31,195,790 over the last 90 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RDDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Reddit from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Reddit from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Reddit from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Reddit from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Reddit from $118.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reddit

About Reddit

(Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.