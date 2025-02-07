1,736 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by Financial Life Planners

Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,736 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000. Tesla makes up approximately 0.6% of Financial Life Planners’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,356,401 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $15,469,792,000 after buying an additional 1,022,589 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,741,075 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,473,008,000 after acquiring an additional 828,308 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,377,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,763 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,545,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,328,884,000 after acquiring an additional 301,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,201,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,192,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,093 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $374.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $407.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total value of $2,681,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,745,581.15. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total value of $34,602,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,508. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 664,776 shares of company stock worth $239,746,862. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Bank of America lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $490.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Tesla from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.29.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

