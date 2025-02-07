4,579 Shares in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXJ. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,610,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period.

Shares of IXJ stock opened at $91.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.69. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $85.21 and a 52 week high of $101.31.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

