4,991 Shares in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Bought by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 406.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 34,108 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Genpact by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genpact during the second quarter valued at about $335,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 221.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 242.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 37,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 26,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $49.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $49.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.09.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 14.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on G shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Genpact from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

In related news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $513,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,182 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,125.06. The trade was a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $606,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,926,218.40. The trade was a 4.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,675. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

