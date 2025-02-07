abrdn plc Buys 130,000 Shares of XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE:XIFR)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE:XIFR – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 980,200 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 1.05% of XPLR Infrastructure worth $17,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get XPLR Infrastructure alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G PLC boosted its stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 3,062,083 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $85,738,000 after purchasing an additional 496,383 shares during the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT bought a new stake in XPLR Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $21,449,000. Redwood Grove Capital LLC grew its holdings in XPLR Infrastructure by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 982,235 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $27,129,000 after acquiring an additional 161,436 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of XPLR Infrastructure by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 630,588 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $17,417,000 after acquiring an additional 46,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of XPLR Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on XPLR Infrastructure from $33.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of XPLR Infrastructure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on XPLR Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.27.

XPLR Infrastructure Trading Down 4.7 %

NYSE XIFR opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.78 million, a P/E ratio of -88.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.16. XPLR Infrastructure, LP has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $35.15.

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The solar energy provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. XPLR Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. On average, analysts predict that XPLR Infrastructure, LP will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XPLR Infrastructure

(Free Report)

XPLR Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XIFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE:XIFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPLR Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPLR Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.