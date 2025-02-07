abrdn plc Cuts Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

abrdn plc lessened its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,171 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $20,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,582,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,464 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,399,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,635,000 after acquiring an additional 146,761 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6,085.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,985 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,706,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,185,000 after acquiring an additional 52,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,360,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,272,000 after purchasing an additional 80,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $132.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.28. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $89,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 182,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,401,984.10. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 9,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $1,250,502.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,466,767. This represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,417,704 shares of company stock worth $187,654,829. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABNB. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Airbnb from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on Airbnb from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.63.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

