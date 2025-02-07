abrdn plc Cuts Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,322 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,219 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $19,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in HubSpot by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 5,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 111,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,582,000 after purchasing an additional 24,638 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in HubSpot by 7,585.7% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 538 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in HubSpot by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on HubSpot from $626.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $625.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on HubSpot from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $732.88.

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $401,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,322,100. This trade represents a 7.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.62, for a total transaction of $16,815,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,323,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,973,789.90. This trade represents a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,066 shares of company stock worth $54,900,427 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HUBS opened at $777.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $726.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $607.31. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $434.84 and a twelve month high of $811.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2,879.75, a P/E/G ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 1.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $669.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

