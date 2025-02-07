abrdn plc Grows Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

abrdn plc grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,484 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,857 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $23,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in HDFC Bank by 3.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HDB opened at $61.90 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $52.16 and a one year high of $68.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.38. The firm has a market cap of $156.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura upgraded HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

