abrdn plc Has $17.97 Million Stock Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 259,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 68,322 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $17,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,135,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in ONE Gas by 113.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 22,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 234.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 42,724 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 758,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,889 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,836,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

OGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.31.

OGS opened at $71.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.74 and a twelve month high of $78.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.72.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.48 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 7.71%. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.79%.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

