abrdn plc Has $18.44 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,382 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $18,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APD opened at $328.30 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.07 and a twelve month high of $341.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $310.40 and its 200 day moving average is $300.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $73.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.27). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 31.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.68%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays raised Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.50.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

