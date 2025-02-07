abrdn plc Has $21.91 Million Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

abrdn plc decreased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 217,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,727 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $21,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,747,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,533,000 after buying an additional 506,593 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 722,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 628,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,116,000 after acquiring an additional 27,172 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 476,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,238,000 after purchasing an additional 114,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 419,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WH shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.10.

WH opened at $107.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.13. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $108.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising, Hotel Management, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

