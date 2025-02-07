abrdn plc Has $23.70 Million Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

abrdn plc lessened its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,940 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.15% of Genuine Parts worth $23,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 79.3% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $44,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPC. Loop Capital began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Genuine Parts to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $164.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:GPC opened at $117.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.61. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $112.74 and a 12 month high of $164.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $194,214.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,357 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,698.46. The trade was a 12.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.