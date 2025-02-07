abrdn plc Lowers Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $24,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 728,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,038,951,000 after acquiring an additional 217,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,851,160,000 after purchasing an additional 173,642 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 108,517.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,755,000 after purchasing an additional 48,833 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,920,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,740,348,000 after buying an additional 43,604 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 36.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 120,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,506,000 after buying an additional 32,609 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 38,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.78, for a total transaction of $47,519,825.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 567,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,461,615.94. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,359.06, for a total transaction of $4,077,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,616. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,525 shares of company stock worth $112,769,801 in the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,455.00.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TDG stock opened at $1,299.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,292.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,313.99. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,100.86 and a 1-year high of $1,451.32. The firm has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.40.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.40%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 34.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

