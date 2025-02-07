abrdn plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

abrdn plc lowered its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,787 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $15,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Paychex by 6.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 65,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,761,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 13.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Paychex by 15.5% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Paychex by 1.5% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 50,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $150.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.72 and a 12-month high of $151.72.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.53%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Paychex from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.23.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

