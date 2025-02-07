abrdn plc Purchases 3,161 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

abrdn plc grew its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.05% of Exelon worth $19,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,215,000. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 6.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 203,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 13,173 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exelon news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,134.47. This trade represents a 39.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $41.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $41.26.

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

