abrdn plc Sells 18,831 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,831 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $15,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 957.1% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 649.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 44.6% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Yum! Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.61.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $143.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.65. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.13 and a 1 year high of $144.43.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.04). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.09%.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,815 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $522,883.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,474,708.10. The trade was a 2.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

